The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is reviewing its contract with a pre-trial intervention consultant after the Youngsville man was arrested in St. Martin Parish on drug charges.
District Attorney Don Landry said the agency’s contract with Dusty Guidry is under review by their civil attorneys after Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on counts of manufacture, possession with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, per the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Landry said Guidry began working with his department as a consultant on the judicial district’s pre-trial intervention and diversion programs after Landry took office in January.
The district attorney said as of Wednesday evening a decision had not been made about the state of the contract or his office’s future working relationship with Guidry.
Guidry, 50, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and worked as the director of pre-trial intervention services for the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.
He is also listed as the vice president of the Professionals in Pretrial Services Association, per the organization’s website.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Monday he had accepted Guidry’s resignation. Gov. John Bel Edwards, who appointed Guidry to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in 2019, said he’d also accepted Guidry’s resignation from that post following the arrest.
In a Monday statement, Lafayette Consolidated Government said leadership is reviewing Guidry’s position on the Cajundome Commission.
"Mayor-President Guillory is looking into the situation to determine the appropriate course of action related to Mr. Guidry's appointment to the Cajundome Board,” the release read.