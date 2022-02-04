Three people were arrested this week in connection to Mark deClouet, the Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who is accused of providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.
DeClouet, 40, who has worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was arrested early Wednesday morning in Alexandria on several charges. Those include human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, three counts related to drug distribution, two counts related to drug possession and one related to drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail Thursday on a $269,500 bond.
The father of a victim spoke with a reporter about the circumstances surrounding deClouet's arrest. The Acadiana Advocate is not publishing the man's name because it would identify the victim of a sexual crime.
During the conversation, the man identified three people, including his daughter, who were arrested in connection to deClouet this week. A spokesperson for the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that three additional arrests were made in connection to the case.
Kyle Millard McCall, 24, of Boyce, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, drug possession and two counts of contempt of court, according to jail records. McCall was still being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $260,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.
Two women, both 24-year-old Alexandria residents, were arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to the case. Each woman faces charges related to drug possession and was released from jail after posting bond. The Acadiana Advocate is withholding their names because they are victims of sexual crimes.
The father of one of the victims said he reached out to authorities Monday morning after his daughter shared details about how she was obtaining drugs, money and electronics from deClouet.
"It seems to me that Mark would manipulate these people who are not right in their mind," the father said. "He would say he wanted to help my daughter, get her off of the stuff. That's one reason he was giving her suboxone strips, but he was also supplying her with fentanyl or whatever else she wanted."
According to his daughter, he said, deClouet would pay McCall about $1,000 to bring him women known to suffer from drug addiction. DeClouet, his daughter told him, gave her electronics and suboxone in exchange for sexual acts.
"He would have her with drugs in a room, and she would just sit there and wait for him to get around to her and she would spend time with him," the man said.
Police said deClouet was carrying suboxone film, a prescription medication used to treat those addicted to opioid drugs, at the time of his arrest. DeClouet also allegedly had suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside of his home.
Dodd Davis, who has worked in the Lafayette addiction and recovery field for four years, said he was sad to learn of deClouet's arrest. It's difficult enough for someone struggling with drug addiction to seek help, Davis said. The accusations made against deClouet, if proven true, would only create an additional barrier to those who need help the most, he said.
"What a breach of the public trust," Davis said. "I can only imagine how I would feel if I sent my daughter who was struggling with a deadly disease that was trying to kill her to someone and that's the kind of help she received. It's unfair to other treatment providers because they're doing right, and now this is just a black mark on the business of recovery."
DeClouet did not return a reporter's phone messages Friday seeking comment for this story.
The Rapides Sheriff's Office has said they expect more victims to come forward as the investigation continues.
"Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward," said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood in a statement. "Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need."