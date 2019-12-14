The body of a woman found near Lake Martin Friday morning has been identified as 26-year-old Lathresa Yvonne Joubert of Lafayette, officials report.
Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Friday and found Joubert’s body off Rookery Road at Lake Martin in Breaux Bridge, a statement from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Joubert’s cause of death is undetermined and an autopsy is pending.
Deputies suspect foul play and ask anyone with information about Joubert’s death to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.