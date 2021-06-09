sirens stock police lights

File photo

A 19-year-old Lafayette man died Wednesday after being thrown from a motorcycle on Johnston Street days earlier.

The Lafayette Police Department said in a statement Noah Comeaux, 19, passed away Wednesday at an area hospital after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle crash around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Comeaux was riding the motorcycle east when he lost control in the 4600 block of Johnston Street and was ejected, impacting a metal pole at the intersection of Johnston Street and Lana Drive, spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said. It’s unclear what caused Comeaux to lose control.

The fatal crash is being investigated.

