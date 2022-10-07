A Lake Arthur man was killed Thursday after low visibility from field burning contributed to three crashes on La. 14.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police were notified of the multiple crashes just before 2:30 p.m. The crashes happened on La. 14 west of West Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish.
“With the accumulation of smoke, the vision of drivers on the roadway was obscured. Within a short time, two separate but related crashes occurred. With the road blockage, a third crash occurred involving the fatality,” Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The victim was 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur. LaPoint was driving west on La. 14 in a 2003 Ford Mustang when he rear ended a 2022 Peterbilt Single Unit Delivery Tanker that was stopped on the highway because of blockages from the other two crashes, he said.
LaPoint, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was then rear ended by a 1998 pickup truck and crushed between the truck and the tanker. LaPoint suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, Gossen said.
The driver of the pickup, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and the Peterbilt tanker, who was restrained, were not injured.
Both drivers showed no signs of impairment and provided breath samples which showed no alcohol present. A standard toxicology sample was collected from LaPoint. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.