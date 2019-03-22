Rayne vehicle burglaries.jpg
A white SUV Rayne Police believe was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries along I-10 Thursday, March 21, 2019. 

 PROVIDED BY RAYNE POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Rayne Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect wanted for breaking into vehicles along I-10 Thursday night.

Surveillance video shared to the department’s Facebook page shows a suspect shining a flashlight into an SUV before busting out the front driver’s window, peeling away the window tint and taking a purse from the passenger seat.

Police also shared a photo of a white SUV they believe belongs to the suspect. Investigators said they believe the suspect was also involved in burglaries in other cities along I-10 Thursday.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect shown in the video is encouraged to call Rayne Police at 337-334-4215.

