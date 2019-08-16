Two Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office employees are accused of helping to smuggle drugs into the parish jail.
The corrections deputies, 57-year-old Dennis Brasseaux and 46-year-old John Gradnigo, were booked on Thursday into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, the site of their alleged illegal activities.
Both men face charges of malfeasance and “certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.” Gradnigo faces additional charges additional charges, including possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the investigation is continuing and declined further comment.
It’s not clear if there are any other persons of interest or how long the alleged scheme took place.