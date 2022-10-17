After a Broussard woman shot her brother during a fight in 2021, the family, the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Broussard Police Department and the Public Defenders Office worked together to design a plea agreement that focused on rehabilitation and avoiding further suffering for the grieving family.
On Aug. 17, 2021, 29-year-old Jordan “JoPo” Porter died at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, six days after he was shot in the abdomen during a fight with his younger sister, Justise Harrison, at her residence in the 400 block of East Monroe Street in Broussard.
Harrison, 21, was charged with manslaughter in her brother’s death.
On Sept. 19, Harrison pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in a plea agreement that will see her serve three years of active supervised probation, complete anger management classes, complete a Job Corps training program, pay court costs and receive a mental health evaluation and care, court records show.
She faces up to 10 years in prison if she doesn’t meet the terms of the plea agreement.
Assistant district attorney Lance Beal, the case’s prosecutor, said he tried to consider the totality of the circumstances. With one family at the heart of the case, he said he questioned what would best achieve justice without further damaging the family in the long run.
Beal, the defense, Harrison and Porter’s family and the Broussard Police Department were involved in the deliberations.
One thing that pushed him over the edge in considering the plea agreement was the circumstances around Porter’s death. While his injuries were serious, the 29-year-old was on the mend while hospitalized. That changed when he ate and drank against doctors’ orders, leading to internal bleeding and his death, Beal said.
Harrison’s attorney, Kristen Ricardson, made sure Porter’s medical records were included in the conversation, he said.
“My belief is that the system got it right. From the prosecution side, from the defense side, from the family side. Justise took blame and owned up to what she did. She acknowledged she was wrong and she acknowledged she’s going to have to pay a price but sometimes that price doesn't always have to be a complete incarceration,” Beal said.
The prosecutor said Harrison and Porter’s mother, Velma Charles, was the main force behind the deal, he said.
Porter was the eldest of Charles’ three children and Harrison, the youngest.
The 29-year-old was athletic, trying every sport under the sun from baseball to basketball, football to soccer, and he had always dreamed of being a rapper. He began carrying a notebook at age 6 and would jot down rhymes and ideas for verses, Charles said.
“Jordan was a very, very loving son. Very loving child. He would not leave out the room without saying he loved you…You had no choice but to smile because he was very good at sharing emotion,” Charles said.
Her eldest and youngest children were very close.
Harrison was born when Porter was 9 and Charles’ only son was mature enough to pitch in, giving his sister bottles and feeding her, holding her, watching her around the house and taking her to the park with him once they were older. The entire family was tightknit, but Porter and Harrison were best friends, even into adulthood, their mother said.
She first learned her son had been shot when her daughter called her from jail.
“I know ugly words were spoken by both parties, and it was probably something that had never happened before. They had spats prior to this but it had never gotten that far. I mean, everything just spiraled out of control,” she said.
Positive for COVID-19, Charles was unable to visit her son in the hospital until the day he died. The two had a heart-to-heart and Porter gave his mother his side of the story, which lined up with what his sister had told her about the fight and subsequent shooting.
Charles said the two had gotten into an argument that turned into a physical fight. Bigger and stronger than his sister, Porter was getting the better of her and wasn’t letting up. That’s when Harrison retrieved the firearm and shot.
Feeling like she had the full picture gave her peace of mind, Charles said.
While not able to see one another in person, Harrison and Porter reconciled in a conversation via FaceTime before his death. They cried, shared "I love yous" and expressed their mutual remorse and forgiveness; Harrison didn’t mean to seriously hurt her brother, and Porter didn’t want his sister to go to prison for what happened, Charles said.
The mother of three said she was angry when her daughter called from jail. She remembers screaming on the phone. Charles said she’s since let those feelings go; she’s looked to God to accept the situation and holds no ill will toward her daughter.
Charles was adamant her daughter not go to jail for her son’s death. A lengthy prison sentence would have been like losing two children, a blow she didn’t want her family to bear. It wouldn’t bring Porter back, and she didn’t feel like it would be rehabilitative for her daughter, she said.
The plea deal prioritizes her daughter’s future through job training, which could lead to additional education and opportunities down the line, and attention to her mental health. It’s a second chance, she said.
Charles said she’s grateful Beal, the police department and others were able to see the bigger picture she saw.
“Sometimes in bad situations you do bad things when you’re really trying to defend yourself. You still have to answer for that, but I don’t think the answer is always incarceration,” she said.
Porter’s death and the ensuing 14 months since have been “a nightmare.”
“In no way shape or form we thought he was going to pass. It came to us as a shock, like a ton of bricks that hit the whole family. He was doing so well. We thought as a family we would be able to overcome all of this. But it didn’t turn out like that,” Charles said.
The Broussard mother said she and her family do their best to remain positive.They talk about Porter — sharing favorite memories, interjecting in conversations with thoughts he shared on the topic at hand or what he’d say or do in that situation — and they share laughs recalling the good times. It’s a process, she said.
Charles said it’s her goal to start a gun safety and gun violence awareness campaign in the community in memory of her son.