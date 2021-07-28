An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after witnesses say he beat a man with a baseball bat on a St. Landry Parish road.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Lilac Road and U.S. Highway 167 on Sunday after witnesses reported seeing a man with a bat striking another man in a ditch. The accused assailant then drove away in a black Jeep, which witnesses were unable to follow. They instead captured photos of the vehicle’s license plate, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
Leon Cassimere Jr., 53, was identified as the driver. Investigators determined the victim was walking east on U.S. Highway 167 when the Jeep pulled alongside. Cassimere stepped out of the vehicle with an aluminum bat yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” and began striking the victim with the bat before fleeing, the sheriff's office claims.
Cassimere reportedly admitted to the altercation. Deputies said Cassimere stated the victim stole from his property previously on more than one occasion and he decided to handle the situation himself. Cassimere was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Monday on a count of attempted second-degree murder, the statement said.
His bond is currently $75,000.