Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested two men in connection with separate investigations that involve juveniles.
In the first case, Louis Ray Thomas of Ville Platte was booked with one count indecent behavior with juveniles.
In the second case, Jeremy Fontenot of Mamou was booked with one count pornography involving juveniles.
Both men are accused of using computers to solicit juveniles for sexual misconduct, deputies say.
Both men remain in the Evangeline Parish jail in lieu of $75,000 bond each.