The number of homicides committed in Lafayette Parish rose from 2020 to 2021, driven primarily by a bump in homicides within the city, which follows a continued trend of increased homicides and gun violence nationwide.

There were 34 reported homicides investigated by Lafayette law enforcement agencies in 2021, per departments’ data. The cases include those classified as first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The Lafayette Police Department handled 25 of the cases, four were investigated by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, two by the Broussard Police Department, one by the Carencro Police Department, one by the Scott Police Police Department and one by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department.

+4 Gun violence focus of new task force formed by Sheriff, Lafayette Police The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Police Department are launching a special Violent Crime Task Force aimed at addressing gun…

Parishwide, it was a 47% increase over the 23 homicides investigated in 2020; homicides in the city mirrored the parishwide shift, rising from 17 to 25 homicides, a 48% spike.

Lafayette Parish’s rise follows with a nationwide trend of increased homicides in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, U.S. law enforcement agencies reported 21,570 murders to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a rise of nearly 30% over the prior year and the largest single-year increase recorded by the FBI. The murder rate continued to rise in 2021, though by not as steep a margin, with incomplete data showing a 7% rise over 2020, per data compiled by New Orleans-based data analytics firm AH Datalytics.

The national trend has been seen in other Louisiana cities, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which recorded 149 and 218 homicides respectively in 2021, each increasing over 2020 totals, per Advocate and Times Picayune reporting.

Griffin out as interim Lafayette Police Chief as LCG begins search for new leadership Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, on administrative leave after a sexual harassment allegation, will not return to the chief role …

In Lafayette, law enforcement officials cautioned that while numbers are up, the bulk of the killings were committed by perpetrators known to the victims, either as romantic partners or acquaintances, and residents should not be fearful that randomized violence is becoming more common.

Capt. John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. Stephen Bajat, leader of the Lafayette Police Department’s violent crimes squad, said homicide numbers fluctuate year to year and need to be viewed across time to glean big picture takeaways, such as if the area is seeing a persistent upward trend.

“[The numbers are] really just a snapshot in time,” Mowell said.

Bajat said the deaths LPD investigated in 2021 could be grouped into a few categories: 10 involved altercations that escalated, primarily between acquaintances; four occurred during attempted robberies or burglaries; three were domestic incidents; three were drug related; two were overdose deaths; two were mistaken identity shootings and one was an officer-involved incident deemed justifiable.

Varied factors may be influencing the homicide rate. Tension tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could be a contributing factor, Bajat said, as well as the perceived swiftness with which suspects in their late teens and early 20s, an increasing percentage of the perpetrator pool, are using firearms to resolve disputes.

“Some of this is unpoliceable unless you’re there at that moment. It’s difficult,” Bajat said.

+2 Lafayette's panhandling enforcement challenged in federal court by homeless man A homeless Lafayette man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Lafayette Police Department and officials for allegedly violating his free sp…

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

While it can be difficult to prevent all homicides, parish law enforcement agencies have a consistent record of netting arrests in murder and manslaughter incidents and closing cases.

Only one of the Lafayette Police Department’s 25 cases from 2021 remains open, Bajat said. Out of 93 homicide cases investigated in the city since 2017, three remain open, a 96.7% closure rate, the sergeant reported.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has seen similar case success, with 100% of the four 2021 homicides investigated by LPSO resulting in arrests or issued warrants, Mowell said.

+13 Lafayette family left with questions after fatal shooting of 14-year-old 'Daddy's girl' Brandy and Raymond Garry thought they’d spend the final weeks of summer preparing their 14-year-old daughter Zaria for her first day of high s…

The law enforcement officials chalked their success up to several factors: knowledgeable and collaborative investigative teams, increased technology such as public and private surveillance systems and assistance from the public.

Bajat said when a homicide is reported LPD’s entire detective section is briefed and sent into the field to canvass, collect evidence and speak with neighbors and witnesses to develop as many leads as quickly as possible.

“We pride ourselves on our training and on our experience. These guys know what they’re doing. If there are leads that are going to bring them to an arrest then they’ll track down every lead,” Bajat said.

Technology has been a powerful tool for crime fighting, they said. The proliferation of crime cameras, license plate readers and personal home security cameras has increased the probability that crimes or the suspects will be caught on camera, Bajat said.

+9 ‘It hurts’: Loved ones remember loving, energetic 16-year-old girl killed in Lafayette shooting “My baby was loved,” Kysha Mouton sobbed as family, schoolmates and community members crowded East Clinton Street on Friday night to honor her…

The LPD Sgt. and Mowell said expanding reporting avenues to include anonymous tip lines, mobile apps and link-based evidence submission portals encourages the public’s participation in the crime solving process.

These newer methods can make people less afraid to report. If you don’t have to be seen at the police station or with patrol units at your home, you may be more inclined to share what you know, like the surveillance footage your home camera captured, Bajat said.

“Every mechanism we have makes it easier for somebody to help us and report something that’s going to help either a case that’s already happened and is being investigated or, more importantly, prevent a crime from happening,” Mowell said.

Beyond encouraging reporting, Bajat said engaging the public in education around crime prevention, like the importance of securing weapons and not leaving firearms unattended in unlocked vehicles, can make a difference.

While not all homicides can be thwarted, some factors contributing to rising homicide numbers, like increased gun violence, can be the focus of targeted law enforcement action to hopefully reduce fatalities, they said.

On Jan. 3, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Police Department announced a joint task force focused on “disrupting” violent crime by removing stolen and illegally possessed weapons from the streets and focusing on known violent offenders, among other goals.

In 2021, Garber noted the city of Lafayette reported 116 assaults with firearms and 66 batteries with a firearm, while the parish recorded 58 assaults with firearms and 19 batteries involving firearms.