A Lafayette man was arrested for reportedly shooting at an off-duty Duson police officer and his family member while the duo was driving on Alsandor Drive early Tuesday.
Romeion Glaude, 21, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder Tuesday night, a release from Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.
Glaude is accused of shooting at an off-duty Duson police officer and his family member while the two were driving in the 200 block of Alsandor Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Neither was injured and investigators said they don’t believe the officer was targeted.
Glaude was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on East Simcoe Road by the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Dugas said. He’s currently being held on $150,000 bond.