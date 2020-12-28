A second victim has died after a drive-by shooting during a Crowley block party early Sunday morning, KATC reports.
The victim, who died Sunday, was not identified by police.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told the TV station at least two shooters hit three people during the incident, which took place between 1 and 2 a.m. Sunday on West Hutchinson Street.
"During a block party that involved a large number of people, officers were dispatched to disperse the crowd," Broussard said. "While officers were on scene, a shooting occurred involving at least two shooters. Three subjects were hit, one fatally. Another is in critical condition. Detectives are now following leads, but ask for the community’s help with any additional leads or tips."
On Sunday, family identified one of the victims as 25-year-old Joseph Castillo. He was one of three people shot during a block party on West Hutchinson Avenue. Castillo was killed during the shooting, while a second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.