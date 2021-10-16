The Crowley Police Department shut down rides early on the second night of the International Rice Festival after fighting juveniles posed a safety threat to visitors, Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
Broussard said in a statement the fighting created a “chaotic situation” that escalated to a point where it became a safety hazard for bystanders and officers, from Crowley Police and neighboring agencies, who were trying to contain the incident. The rides were closed early to disperse the crowds and limit the potential for further escalation, the chief said.
“It is never an easy decision, especially in this case when it is one of the first festivals since Covid and many people were looking forward to some semblance of normalcy. I agonized over the decision, but in the end, the safety of everyone gathered was my first and paramount priority,” Broussard wrote.
The chief said he’s hopeful the remainder of the festival can proceed peacefully and attendees can enjoy a more family-oriented atmosphere.