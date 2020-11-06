A 52-year-old Abbeville man was shot and killed Thursday night, police say.
Roland Bernard Jr. was found by officers suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 400 block of Edwards St. around 9:30 p.m. Bernard was found in the driveway of a residence and was treated by Acadian Ambulance medics, but was pronounced dead after arriving at Abbeville General Hospital, a statement from Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
The department did not release other details about the shooting, citing the active investigation.