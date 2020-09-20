A Lafayette man has been booked with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in connection with a Saturday night crash that left a woman and a boy dead, according to KATC-TV.
Preston Edward, 60, was the driver in the crash that happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday along the Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette Police told the TV station. Edward has been booked in the Lafayette Parish jail with bond set at $155,000 for two counts vehicular homicide and one count OWI, records show.
An adult female and a juvenile male, believed to be mother and son, were struck and killed while walking across the Thruway Frontage Road near Citi Trends in the 2000 block.
Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department confirmed that one victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other died at a nearby hospital. The driver did stay on scene; no word if the driver was injured.
Police have not identified the victims yet, pending notification of family.