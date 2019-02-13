At least one woman picked up Tuesday in a Lafayette Parish prostitution bust is believed to be the victim of sex trafficking.

Eight people were arrested Tuesday night on charges ranging from human trafficking to operating a place of prostitution in a roundup at five massage parlors and three residences, Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said during a news conference Wednesday.

The arrests, Garber said, followed a 17-month investigation launched in response to numerous complaints from business owners and citizens.

The Lafayette massage parlors allegedly associated with the prostitution and human sex trafficking operation, Garber said, include Golden Spa, 117 Industrial Parkway; Angel Massage, 1007 Kaliste Saloom Road; AA+ Massage, 292 Ridge Road, Suite 6A; Asian Spa, 1512 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 1; and Harmony Zen Spa, 2848 Verot School Road, Suite 1.

Nine people were originally picked up, Garber said, but one woman alleged she was forced into prostitution as part of a human trafficking operation. He thanked Faith House shelter for assisting the woman and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for providing a Chinese translator.

Those charged include Xufang Ou, 33, 300 block of Guilbeau Road, Lafayette, human trafficking and four counts of pandering. She is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $1 million bond for human trafficking and $50,000 for the four pandering charges.

Ou is listed in the Louisiana Secretary of State's corporate database as the president and registered agent for Asian Spa on East Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

Zhao Chen, 46, New York, and Houqin Tang, 55, Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, were charged with pandering, one count of operating a place of prostitution and one count of keeping a disorderly place.

Renjie Jang, 31, 3600 block of West Congress Street, Lafayette; Lianxiu Li, 37, homeless; and Yuan Yuan Huang each were charged with two counts of prostitution by massage, and Pingjuan Xia, 36, 200 block of Chimney Rock, Lafayette, was charged with one count of pandering.

Investigators also seized approximately $50,000 in cash, five vehicles and jewelry, along with business records, computers and telephones.

Garber described Tuesday’s bust as the end of Phase 1 of the investigation.

It's unknown whether the prostitution ring is associated with another Asian massage parlor prostitution ring broken up in 2014, he said.

According to an Aug. 31, 2014, Advocate story, seven Asian massage parlors were raided the prior week along with parlors in Lake Charles and Bossier City that were part of a human trafficking network with international reach.

Although it's unclear if there is any relationship, one of the massage parlors raided in 2014 has a different name but the same address as one raided Tuesday. Fortune Massage at 117 Industrial Parkway was raided in 2014. That's the same address as Golden Spa, which was raided Tuesday.