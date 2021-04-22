A Rayne man was arrested on indecent behavior with a juvenile after soliciting a minor for sex.
Julian “Trey” Aucoin III, 37, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor after an investigation by Louisiana State Police’s Special Victims Unit, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Investigators received a tip on Friday that Aucoin was sharing sexually explicit communications with a juvenile and used an electronic device to solicit the minor for sexual purposes, later having sexual contact with the juvenile, the statement said.