Two Vermilion Parish drivers were killed early Monday in a head-on collision on Louisiana Highway 14 near Fore Road.
Louisiana State Police said Kiristan Michelle Mitchell, 29, of Kaplan was westbound in a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado when her vehicle crossed the roadway and struck a 2007 Ford F150 driven by Kalix James Broussard, 18, of Kaplan.
Troopers said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced them both dead at the scene. The crash remained under investigation Monday.