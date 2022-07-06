A Baton Rouge man whose body was found along Gilman Road Monday was killed after being struck by a vehicle, Lafayette Police say.
The victim, 37-year-old Christopher Smith, died after suffering blunt force injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, his autopsy report showed. Officers are now investigating his death as a hit-and-run fatality, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Smith’s body was found in the 200 block of W. Gilman Road around 3:20 a.m. after he was seen lying unresponsive in the roadway. The location of the hit-and-run was incorrectly listed as the 500 block of Gilman Road in initial police reports, Green said.
Anyone with information or potential evidence in the case is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.