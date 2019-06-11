A Jennings man is in jail after allegedly stealing crawfish sacks from a Welsh farmer.
John Jarmain Coleman, 22, was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail Monday on simple burglary and theft of livestock for allegedly stealing 11 sacks of crawfish from a Welsh farmer.
Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies received a report May 23 the sacks were stolen from the farmer’s cooler on La. 1126. The same night, Jennings police performed a traffic stop on Coleman and discovered sacks of crawfish in his vehicle.
Coleman admitted to deputies he took the crawfish from the cooler, a release from the sheriff’s office said.