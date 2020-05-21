A 21-year-old man is accused of brandishing a machete during a road rage incident after a video of the altercation circulated on social media.
Andrew Bollinger of Lafayette was arrested on a count of aggravated assault Thursday. Bollinger is accused of brandishing a machete while confronting another driver during a road rage incident in the 1400 block of Camellia Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
A video released on social media showed a suspect, later identified as Bollinger, exit his vehicle with machete in hand and approach the passenger side window of another car. He knocked aggressively on the window several times, but the victim didn’t engage, and Bollinger eventually returned to his vehicle and drove away, Griffin said.
Officers were called to the scene and a witness provided them with the video. Bollinger reported to the police station after seeing himself on social media and confirmed to investigators he did have a machete during the incident, a department statement said.
The machete was turned over to police and booked as evidence, Griffin said.