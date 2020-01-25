A Lafayette woman is accused in the overnight stabbing death of a 31-year-old man on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Elizabeth Marie Ann Alfred, 26, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Her bond is currently set at $250,000, according to online booking records.
Lafayette police officers responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10:45 p.m. Friday and found the 31-year-old victim outside suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
The name of the victim was not released by police Saturday morning.
This is the second reported homicide in Lafayette Parish in 2020.