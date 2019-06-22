A Lafayette woman was attacked and robbed by a masked man Friday evening in shopping center parking lot, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
The attack occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of Johnston Street, near Michael's and Hobby Lobby, police said.
The woman was entering her vehicle when a masked man in a white pickup truck parked next to her. During the robber, the man hit the victim with a blunt object and she was later transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries she sustained. Witnesses described the object as a hammer.
Police are seeking help identifying the vehicle driven by the suspect. It appears to be a white 4-by-4 Ford truck with a black bed cover and a yellow license plate. Anyone with information about the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.