LAKE CHARLES -- A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy has been terminated after his arrest May 2, accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office launched an investigation May 1 into James C. Trahan, 42, of Moss Bluff, after receiving a complain, according to a news release.
The victim told investigators Trahan had been inappropriately touching her since the age of 6, the release states.
Trahan was arrested May 2 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $450,000.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso terminated Trahan, who worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He had been with the department about 15 years.