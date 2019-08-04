A homicide investigation is underway in Acadia Parish after a missing man’s body was found Saturday south of Crowley, just hours after police issued a public plea for assistance finding him.
The body of Timothy Breaux, 40, was found Saturday afternoon on Wilder Road, according to a release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Crowley Police requested help finding Breaux on Saturday, after he didn’t check in with friends Friday evening as planned and didn’t return calls, KATC reported. His vehicle was found abandoned at a Crowley cemetery in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street later that evening.
The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.
No additional information about Breaux’s death was available, but the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has labelled the death a homicide.