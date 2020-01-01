The former superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System was arrested Tuesday after exposing himself to a Lafayette police officer.
Burnell F. Lemoine, 74, "intentionally exposed his penis to an undercover agent," according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office daily arrest log.
Lemoine was arrested on an obscenity charge at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of St. John Street in Lafayette.
He was booked into the Lafayette jail but has since paid $5,000 to bond out.
No additional information about Lemoine's arrest or the circumstances surrounding it was available because of the New Year's holiday, said Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department.
Lemoine said he isn't ready to discuss the situation yet.
"Maybe I’ll make a statement later on," Lemoine said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. "I’m just very upset. I probably need to speak to an attorney first."
Lemoine led Lafayette public schools as superintendent from July 2007 to December 2011, according to his bio on the LPSS website.
Before becoming superintendent, Lemoine worked in a number of administrative roles for the school system starting in 1991. His positions included acting assistant principal, acting principal, director of instructional and federal programs, assistant superintendent of instruction, and deputy superintendent and chief academic officer.
Lemoine started his career in the late 1960s as a teacher at LaRose Cut-Off Junior High in Lafourche Parish and later taught at Marksville High in Avoyelles Parish before becoming a school administrator.