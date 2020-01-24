A Port Barre mother is accused of berating and assaulting her son’s teacher over a disciplinary write up on Thursday.
Michelle Renee Hebert, 33, was arrested on two counts of assault on a schoolteacher and a count of disturbing the peace by loud and abusive language. Port Barre police officers responded to Port Barre Middle School around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Hebert was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail around 7 p.m., Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux said Hebert was called to the campus because her son was cursing his teacher and disrupting class. The boy was removed from the class, written up and sent to the counselor's office to await Hebert's arrival. When Hebert arrived, she demanded to speak with the teacher.
Ignoring school protocol, she reportedly barged into the classroom in a rage and confronted the teacher, cursing her, yelling and threatening to beat her up. At one point, Hebert had the teacher against a wall to prevent her from escaping the confrontation. Officers say another teacher intervened, placing an arm between the two women, and Hebert slapped that teacher’s arm, Boudreaux said.
Hebert was arrested at her home around 4 p.m. Thursday. She posted bond and has been released from the parish jail. Boudreaux said parents need to think twice before responding like Hebert.
“You don’t want a parent going on campus and trying to fight a teacher. It’s definitely a serious issue. This parent should have handled things in a more civilized manner, like setting up a meeting with the principal and the teacher, not barging onto school property in a rage,” Boudreaux said.