A police chase that started out of New Orleans ended in a fiery crash in Lafayette that left one person dead, according to a report from WBRZ.
At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Iberville Parish deputies spotted a stolen vehicle out of New Orleans that was headed toward Lafayette, WBRZ reported.
Louisiana State Police assisted with the pursuit, spiking the stolen vehicle, the Baton Rouge TV station reported.
The vehicle crashed into a road maintenance truck at the Louisiana Avenue exit on Interstate 10. Both vehicles went up in flames.
Paramedics transported two people inside of the maintenance truck to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Louisiana State Police said someone was killed in the crash, but did not give further details. I-10 westbound at the Lobdell exit near Baton Rouge was closed as of 9:14 p.m., state police said.
Westbound traffic was being diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.