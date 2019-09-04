A man is dead after a shooting on Edison Street Wednesday afternoon, KATC reports.
Lafayette police officers said they arrived on scene around 4:40 p.m. after gunshots were reported and found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of a residence. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Edison Street, in the area behind St. Anthony Church near Celeste Street.
No information is available on a suspect or suspects, police said, but authorities are searching for a white SUV witnesses reported fleeing the area after the shooting.