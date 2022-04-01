The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of a 38-year-old Washington man, after the 16-year-old suspect in the case was indicted on a murder charge Monday.
Michael J. Zachary, 16, of Washington, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Keith Adam Joseph, who was fatally shot at a residence in Washington on New Year’s Eve. Zachary will be tried as an adult and his bond is currently set at $251,500, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives determined the incident began with an exchange between Joseph and another juvenile on New Year’s Eve.
The juvenile, who was not identified, asked an adult to purchase cigars from the store, but instead Joseph took the money and purchased alcohol. The juvenile asked for the alcohol that was purchased and walked with Joseph to his home in the 300 block of East Saint Mitchell Street, the sheriff’s office said.
A household member questioned why the juvenile was there and the two had an altercation. The juvenile left, later informing a parent of the incident.
Later that day, the juvenile returned to Joseph’s residence accompanied by Zachary. Joseph asked to apologize to the juvenile and an altercation began between Joseph and Zachary, during which Zachary is accused of shooting the older man with a handgun and fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Zachary allegedly told detectives that Joseph grabbed the other juvenile’s arm and their altercation began when he confronted Joseph about touching the juvenile. Zachary said Joseph walked onto his porch and reached for a shotgun, which was later determined to be a BB gun.
The sheriff’s office claims Zachary admitted to illegally carrying a .22 caliber revolver and shooting Joseph when questioned by detectives.