State police are investigating an deputy-involved shooting that left one man injured in Jefferson Davis Parish on Wednesday morning.
Jeffery Smiley, 56, was shot by Jefferson Davis Parish deputies around 9 a.m. Wednesday at his residence off of LA 101 in Lacassine after he refused to put down a weapon he was holding. Authorities initially came to the residence in response to a report of shots fired inside Smiley's home.
State police said at least one deputy fired his weapon, striking Smiley.
Smiley was taken to Lafayette General Hospital for his injuries. No other injuries were reported.