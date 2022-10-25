Three people were wounded in a shooting on South Saint Charles Street in Abbeville Monday evening.
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Saint Charles Street around 6 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to an area hospital by Acadian Ambulance, Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy said in a statement.
Investigators determined that two suspects, described as Black males, were seen walking south on South Saint Charles Street past the victims, who were standing outside near their residence. When the two suspects reached the street’s intersection with Ninth Street, they opened fire on the three victims, Hardy said.
“The Abbeville Police Department would like to thank everyone who came forward and gave witness statements and provided information that will lead to the arrest of the two suspects,” he said.
Warrants have been issued for the two suspects, who were not named, and their arrests are pending their location.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Abbeville Police Department at 337-893-2511 or the department’s tip line at 337-892-6777. All callers can remain anonymous.
The Abbeville City Marshal’s Office and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the shooting response.