Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, said his celebration of the annual “Blue Mass” at 12:05 p.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette will come at a time when law enforcement officers in particular are feeling hard-pressed because of protests over police-related shootings across the country, including locally. He knows that well and it will guide his homily to those in attendance.
The Blue Mass is held annually in conjunction with National Police Week and expresses appreciation for police, firefighters and other first responders, asking God’s blessing for their protection. It dates back to 1934, when it was first celebrated in Washington, D.C., for police and firefighters and has grown to include other first responders, such as paramedics and ambulance drivers, who typically wear blue uniforms in carrying out their duties.
This year, though, tensions over police-related deaths of Black victims in Minneapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; and even Lafayette have raised tensions between police and the Black community. Protests against police violence said to be aimed at Black victims followed the Aug. 21 shooting death of Trayford Pellerin, a Black man said to suffer from mental health issues. Police said Pellerin, armed with a knife, refused to drop his weapon as he approached a gas station convenience store with customers inside.
Deshotel, president of the Louisiana Interchurch Conference, a 50-year-old, statewide ecumenical group whose goal includes witnessing to faith and social justice, said the topic of police-related shootings has been discussed by conference members. More than half of the organization’s membership is Black, he said.
He said the group seeks to give guidance in a range of areas that include peace and justice, prison reform and the environment.
“We talk about these things and try to separate the hyperbole and reality. We make calls for change when needed,” he said.
“In this time of danger and tragedy, we want protection for law enforcement and first-responders,” he said, “especially in a climate of suspicions, blame and anger.”
He said the Mass will show support and gratitude for those who “come to our aid in time of need.”
He said almost everyone needs police and other first-responders.
“We want them to walk away from Mass knowing that they are supported by the community, that we know they put their lives on the line for our safety.”
Christopher DeLay, a faculty member in criminal justice at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said the summer of discontent, which has reached into autumn, hurts police morale because good officers feel they are under attack. He cites efforts to defund police departments and media portrayals of street cops as especially harmful.
DeLay, himself a former police officer, said there are about 800,000 officers in the country, most of whom perform their jobs well. He said in some of the highly publicized police shooting cases, police made mistakes, but the actions of a relatively few officers are used to illustrate the skills and attitudes of the majority of officers who are capable and well-intentioned.
In part, he said, the fault lies with police departments and governments that don’t put out more information at the time of police-involved shootings, including what is shown on police cameras.
“The majority of police officers really do want to help,” he said. “The public perception is that the police are the enemy. That stops good policing and substitutes an us-vs.-them mentality.”
He also said police need additional training to de-escalate potentially deadly incidents or training on how to use progressive steps short of firing a weapon. Once you fire the weapon, he said, you can’t call back the bullet.
He said efforts like the Blue Mass reminds police officers that there are people who care about their physical, mental and spiritual well-being, which lifts morale.