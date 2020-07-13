An elderly DeRidder man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle wreck when his pickup truck, southbound on U.S. Highway 71, crossed the roadway and crashed.
Louisiana State Police Troop D identified the victim as Winfred M. Warden, 73.
State Police said the wreck occurred around 5:47 p.m. when Warden’s truck, driving south of Louisiana Highway 112, ran off the left side of the road, entered the center median, crossed into Highway 171’s northbound lanes, struck a culvert and went airborne, then overturned.
Warden, properly restrained at the time of the crash, was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The crash remained under investigation Monday.
Troop D has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2020.