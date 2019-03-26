The victim and suspect in a fatal Sunset shooting Monday have been identified.
Sunset Police Chief Luis Padilla said Kendrick Lawrence, 34, of Sunset, was killed after he was shot near an empty lot on East Martin Luther King Drive near La. 93. Police received a call about shots fired around 4 p.m. Monday and when officers arrived, they discovered Lawrence unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.
Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers identified Walter Savoie, 36, of Sunset, as a suspect in the case, Padilla said. Savoie was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Tuesday morning on counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Padilla said witnesses identified Savoie and officers had his family contact him and convince him to return to the scene. When Savoie arrived, police apprehended him, the chief said.
“He was highly uncooperative,” Padilla said.
The exact motive is unclear at this time, he said, but the two men reportedly had an ongoing dispute.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and Grand Coteau Police Department assisted in the investigation.