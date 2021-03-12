Stacey McKnight, former executive director of the St. Landry Parish Animal Center, has been arrested and jailed on multiple charges according to WBRZ.

According to records from St. Landry Parish Jail, the 53-year-old was charged on four counts of theft, one count of malfeasance in office, two counts of theft, one count of theft of livestock, and one count of injuring public records.

McKnight retired from the position in 2020 and has been the manager of Pointe Coupee Animal Service since March 10, 2020.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a complaint Oct. 20 the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center regarding numerous thefts involving livestock, files and parish property.

Upon arrival, a representative with the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center reported three horses were missing.

An investigation revealed the horses were removed from the Animal Control Center while McKnight was the director, from Feb. 3, 2015 through March 8, 2020.

McKnight was allegedly seen removing the three horses, files and other property from the Animal Control Center from March 7-9, 2020. McKnight allegedly also posted photos of the horses on her personal Facebook page, which were dated from July 2020 through September 2020.