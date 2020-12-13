An Iota man was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Acadia Parish.
Chad Joseph Chesterman, 49, was driving his 1999 Chevrolet Corvette south on Louisiana Highway 91 near Heith Lane, north of Interstate 10, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and then several small trees, causing his ejection. Chesterman was not restrained, Louisiana State Police said.
The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I officers have investigated 55 fatal crashes in 2020 resulting in 60 deaths.