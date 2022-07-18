Police sirens

A 30-year-old California woman was shot and killed Sunday night in Lafayette, police said in a news release Monday.

At around 9:59 pm Sunday, Lafayette PD responded to the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road about a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, later identified as Kiswanna Patterson Latham, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but Latham was pronounced dead right after being transported to a local hospital, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, before the shooting, the woman had been involved in a dispute with her roommate, Rickey Matthews, a 52-year-old man from Compton, in California.

Matthews was placed under arrest and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Second Degree Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

