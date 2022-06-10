A Youngsville man who works as a security guard was arrested for impersonating a police officer and punching a truck driver during a Tuesday altercation on Northeast Evangeline Thruway, the Lafayette Police Department says.
Brad Schexnayder, 57, of Youngsville, was arrested Thursday on counts of impersonation of a police officer, simple battery and reckless operation of a vehicle stemming from a Tuesday altercation in the 1500 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway, department spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
Investigators say Schexnayder was driving his vehicle recklessly when he came to an abrupt stop in front of an 18-wheeler near the Lafayette Regional Airport. Schexnayder, who works for a local private security company, exited his vehicle in what looked like a police uniform and ordered the victim to exit his 18-wheeler, Benoit said.
Schexnayder and the man had a verbal altercation, during which Schexnayder called himself a “Lafayette police officer,” and then he punched the victim in the face. He then returned to his vehicle and fled the area. Schexnayder is not a police officer, the statement said.
The 57-year-old was arrested at his Youngsville home by Lafayette Police officers and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members after a brief standoff that resolved without incident on Thursday. He was afterward booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Benoit said.