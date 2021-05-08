One person has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting at a gas station on the Evangeline Thruway that injured one person, KATC reports.
Lafayette Police say they responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to reports of shots being fired at a gas station in the 2100 block of NW Evangeline Thruway.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Lafayette Police say 42-year-old Courtland Malbrough was identified as a suspect and arrested at the scene.
He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of attempted second degree murder among other charges.