Police in Missouri say they have found the vehicle belonging to Ella Goodie, a Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9.
Officers located the black 2012 Audi Q5 in St. Joseph, Missouri, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police.
Detectives and investigators from Louisiana State Police, Scott Police Department, and St. Joseph Police Department will continue to work together to locate Goodie, according to the statement.
Should anyone have any additional information concerning the whereabouts of Ella Quiana Goodie, please contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194 or Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.