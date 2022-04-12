Investigators on Tuesday identified an individual who fled from a Lafayette police officer Saturday as a result of the officer responding to a reckless driving complaint in the parking lot of Kohls on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Jmarius Lamar Charles, 28, of Lafayette, was questioned by investigators and subsequently arrested on felony counts of flight from an officer and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, along with several other misdemeanor traffic offenses.
Charles was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The arrest stems from a dozen 911 calls that were placed concerning incidents that took place around 9 p.m. Saturday in four precincts across Lafayette, according to Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
Residents reported drivers drifting and drag-racing in parking lots and on roadways.
In a Facebook video posted Saturday night, clouds of smoke can be seen billowing out of a parking lot at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Settlers Trace Boulevard as tires screech against the pavement. Multiple vehicles can be seen drifting in circles in Kohl's parking lot.
Eventually, blue emergency lights of a single Lafayette Police unit can be seen through the smoke. As the police siren rang out, the screeching of the tires was replaced the revving of at least one engine. A vehicle is seen speeding away from the parking lot as the lone police unit tries to navigate through the traffic to keep up. At least two other vehicles can be seen speeding away from the parking lot in the aftermath before the video ends.
Other incidents were reported around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Old Camp Road where the Costco shopping center is located, at the intersection of South College Road and Market Place, and in the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
"And that's just a few of the many incidents that we've received," Green said.
Police are not sure if the incidents are connected or how many vehicles were involved, Green said. This kind of behavior isn't just happening in Lafayette, she said. It's a trend across the country that police departments are trying to get a handle on.
This kind of activity is not only illegal but also dangerous, she said, noting that it can lead to injury, death and destruction of property. No injuries or damages were reported in connection to the Saturday incidents.
"This can cause a loss of control of the vehicle, which could entail a loss of life and serious injuries, significant damage to property, whether it be vehicles or somebody's business," Green said.
Police are currently placing cameras in areas where this kind of behavior is happening and are asking business owners to report any incidents to ensure suspects are identified and apprehended.