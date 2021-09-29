A 22-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash on the Evangeline Thruway early Tuesday.
The bicyclist, 22-year-old Ty Clark of Duson, was killed after being struck by a Dodge Challenger in the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway around 5:46 a.m. Tuesday. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the Challenger was driving north when for unknown reasons Clark crossed in front of the car and was struck.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol was determined not to be a factor on the part of the Challenger’s driver. The crash remains under investigation, Dugas said.