Charges against one of the people arrested in an Iberia Parish murder case have been dismissed, his attorney says.
Kenray Ledet was booked in September 2019 in connection with the August 2019 slaying of 17-year-old Garon Lewis.
According to the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court, three charges against Ledet in that case — conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property and principal to illegal discharge of a firearm — have all been dismissed.
In 2019, Ledet's bond was set at $845,000 according to his attorney, Todd Clemons of Lake Charles. After a motion by Clemons, Ledet's bond was reduced to $250,000 and his family paid $25,000 to post that bond for his release, but not before Ledet spent more than five months in jail, Clemons says.
Last week, the District Attorney's Office formally dismissed the charges against Ledet, Clemons says.
Ledet was one of seven people arrested early on in the Lewis case. Lewis was a senior at New Iberia High School and was the son of an Iberia Parish School Board member.
In mid-May, two people were indicted in the Lewis case, and one of them was sentenced to prison in an unrelated case.