While Lafayette Parish fireworks stands geared up for a busy night of sales as families ring in the New Year, workers were also contending with vandals after some stands were robbed of thousands of dollars’ worth of product.
Louisiana Fireworks’ stand at Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Cameron Street was robbed Sunday sometime between midnight and 5 a.m., worker Joseph Keen said. The thieves slit holes in the tent’s tarp and plastic fencing before making off with around $4,200 worth of product, mostly the more expensive assortment boxes and large items.
The employees found loose fireworks and discarded packaging trailing from the tent to nearby railroad tracks, where two shopping baskets, including one with abandoned fireworks, were found beside the tracks.
“They were just going crazy with it,” he said.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public affairs officer Valerie Ponseti said Keen’s stand was one of at least four recently robbed or targeted in attempted thefts. The thefts have happened across the parish, in Lafayette and Scott, Ponseti said, and Keen said he’d heard of robberies of at least two stands in Broussard.
“Normally, it’s more of a shoplifting situation. What we’ve seen recently has been the theft of larger dollar amounts worth of fireworks. Our detectives are working possible leads on that as we speak,” Ponseti said.
The public affairs officer said anyone who observes suspicious behavior near fireworks stands or has information about the thefts should contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.
Keen said he initially thought the theft was a prank by colleagues. When he opened the tent around 9 a.m. Monday morning, Keen found the stock disturbed and a few partially full shopping baskets left haphazardly in aisles. Keen and several coworkers with Wholesale Fireworks, a company associated with Louisiana Fireworks, came down from Kansas to help operate stands and earn commission.
It wasn’t until he noticed a large slit in the tent’s side he knew it was more than a good laugh.
“It’s not unheard of that they’ll play a joke or a prank on us. That’s what I thought. I called the manager and said, ‘Tell your guys to bring my stuff back.’ He was like, ‘What are you talking about?...I said, ‘Oh, then we’ve got a problem. A big problem. I’ve got a lot of stuff missing,’” Keen said.
The sales team filed a report with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and each night since they’ve left portable floodlights on outside the tent while sleeping or standing watch inside. Periodically one person will walk the perimeter of the tent to ward off any would-be thieves, Keen said. Officers have also increased patrols and had a more visible presence.
Around 5 a.m. Monday, a staff member scared away another would-be thief who had cut the tent’s plastic fencing and slipped in the back of the business. The person fled without stealing any product and sped away in a vehicle, but the staff members were unable to capture the license plate number, Keen said.
The fireworks salesman said no one likes losing stock, especially of such a high-dollar value, but fortunately their operation’s larger size shields them from feeling the loss too heavily. It’s less than ideal, but they’re still expecting good sales to balance out the theft, Keen said.