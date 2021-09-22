Money was stolen from an athletic department safe after a break in at St. Michael Catholic School early Wednesday morning.
Crowley Police Department officers responded to St. Michael Catholic School in the 800 block of East Northern Avenue at 5:19 a.m. after a school janitor discovered damage and blood near the school’s gym. The janitor encountered the suspect, possibly disrupting the theft, but the suspect had fled by the time officers were able to make contact with the employee, Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
Money was taken from a safe located in the school’s athletic office and it’s believed the suspect was attempting to steal other items before being disrupted. Detectives are hopeful the left behind items will aid in identifying the thief, he said.
Anyone with information about the break in is asked to call the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or Crime Stopper of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS.