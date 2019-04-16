A shooting on Beau Bassin Road ended in the suspect’s suicide Monday, Lafayette sheriff’s deputies say.
The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Beau Bassin Road just west of Carencro. Deputies arrived at the scene and found one man dead and another in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital and is receiving medical care, a release from the sheriff’s department said.
Detectives determined the incident was isolated. The deceased reportedly shot the victim and then killed himself.
The deceased suspect was identified as Phillip Condella, 41, of Carencro.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.