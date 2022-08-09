A St. Landry Parish man was arrested Monday after accusations he sexually abused two juveniles.
Emery Savoy Jr., 54, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of first-degree rape and two counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on July 24 after a mother reported her son, a boy under the age of 16, has disclosed he’d been abused by Savoy, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
The boy told investigators that Savoy began abusing him in middle school. The child said the abuse included multiple instances of inappropriate touching and an instance of rape, all of which took place at Savoy’s residence. Investigators were also informed that a second victim, a girl under the age of 7, had been inappropriately touched by Savoy, Thibodeaux said.
The 54-year-old was brought in for questioning Monday and denied the claims.