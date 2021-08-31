A Lafayette woman was found shot to death on a highway in Breaux Bridge early Monday.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call about a body seen in the 1500 block of Mills Highway in Breaux Bridge around 3:25 a.m. Monday. Deputies determined the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and her death is being investigated as a homicide, a statement from St. Martin Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Ginny Higgins said.
The victim was identified as 42-year-old Nicole Hamilton of Lafayette.
Anyone with information in Hamilton’s death is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish’s Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 394-3071 or submit a tip anonymously through St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030 or the P3 Tips App.